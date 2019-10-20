Transcript for Detectives search for home invaders who kill young father

And now to a story in Texas with a young father fatally shot inside his home. Tonight, the chilling 911 call, and the surveillance footage authorities hope will lead to an arrest. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, detectives in Texas searching for the home invaders who inexplicably killed this young father as he tried to defend his family. Someone just broke in my house and shot my husband. Reporter: The sound of shattering glass in Brenton estorffe's house near Houston waking him, his wife, and two young children up early Thursday morning. He confronts two men. And within moments is shot in the chest. The person that shot your husband, is he still there? No, I don't think so. But I'm so scared. Reporter: Investigators say the men took nothing and drove off. Surveillance video capturing what they believe is the getaway vehicle. Brenton's family arriving from his native Australia. Still hasn't sunk in that it's real. Reporter: Heartbroken and baffled by why this house, the family only lived in for six months, was so violently targeted. The cars were in the driveway. Anybody would know that there's obviously children in that house. But yet they still had the audacity to break a window and enter the home. They're going to pay for this. Reporter: Investigators are now also looking into whether there may have been a third suspect involved. Tonight, there's a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests in this case.

