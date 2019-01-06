Transcript for Detention facilities for illegal immigrants are at capacity as arrests hit new record

Brave moments from the We turn to the candidates sounding off as the debate president trump saying he'll initiate 5% tariffs on Mexican good in coming days that will likely hurt American consumers. Will it hurt Mexico enough to do something about illegal immigration and drug trafficking? Reporter: The new images from the border -- a record number of arrests in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. More than 1,000 people crossing into the United States through this break in the border fence. This detention facility at capacity. These photos showing dangerous overcrowding. A space designed for 125 people now crammed with over 900. Now president trump vowing to impose tariffs on Mexican goods. If Mexico doesn't do its part to stop the surge. We have been talking to Mexico for months, asking them to step up and do more. Reporter: The white house says they'll start June 10th a tax of 5% on all goods that cross the border. And then adding another 5% every month until October when the tariffs will peak at 25%. The tariffs, increasing the costs of consumer goods ranging from washing machines to avocados. And because so many car parts come from Mexico, the cost of vehicles rising by an estimated $1,300 per car. Economists say U.S. Consumers will bear the brunt. We can't begin to grow cherry tomatoes in Iowa in the wintertime. We cannot create tequila and beer just with the flip of a switch. Reporter: The move comes as the president is trying pass a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. Republicans warning that the tariffs could hurt the deal. Senate finance committee chairman chuck grassley saying quote, trade policy and border security are separate issues. This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent. ABC news has learned the president overruled his top advisers' objections to using tariffs. While he'll be in the uk this week, Mexico is sending a top-level delegation for some 11th hour diplomacy.

