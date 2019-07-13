Transcript for Devastating plane crash in Texas

Back now with the deadly plane crash outside of Houston, Texas. A single engine plane plunging from the sky, crashing into a local community center. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: A quiet Saturday morning shattered in the blink of an eye. A plane just crashed. Reporter: A home security camera capturing a small plane slamming into a building at a Katy, Texas, community center. The pilot, the only person onboard, was killed. The plane, crashing into a maintenance building filled with chemicals, sending burning debris flying into a swimming pool, just 30 minutes before it was set to open. The clubhouse itself was occupied by a few people at the time, preparing and getting ready, decorating for a wedding that was going to be held here at this location this evening. So those people were not injured. Reporter: Officials say the plane, a cessna-172, like this one, took off from west Houston airport and had only been airborne for a few minutes. And tonight, both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating, and that wedding that was supposed to happen tonight at that community center, now has to find a new venue. Tom? Clayton, thank you.

