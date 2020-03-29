Transcript for Devastating tornadoes sweep across the Central US

Back now with that devastating tornado outbreak. More than a dozen twisters reported across the central U.S. This ef-3 tornado touching down in Arkansas. Here's ABC's rob Marciano. Reporter: The terrifying tornado outbreak slamming through the heartland. Oh, my gosh. What are we even doing? Reporter: Workers inside this store in jonesboro helplessly watching 1 of at least 17 reported twisters. Oh, geez. Reporter: Sirens blaring as the ef-3 tornado tears through the city. Winds up to 140 miles per hour. At least 18 injured in Arkansas. No fatalities, thank god. We reported just in the last 30 minutes the rescue effort is complete. Reporter: The tornado demolishing parts of the business district including the mall. Fortunately most of the stores closed because of the covid-19 outbreak. This storm delivering a cruel twist. Jared Burks, a doctor on the front lines whose image we brought you last night of him distancing from his 1-year-old son zeke, his home now destroyed by that tornado. I feel like the house lifted up and then slammed back down. I said, god, I'm red ready to die yet, and luckily I guess he heard me because I'm still here. That doctor riding out the storm in a closet in self-isolation, a difficult week. There are more storms coming to Arkansas tomorrow. Here you see it with our next impulse coming through in the afternoon in through the evening. Could see tornados in through southern Louisiana as well and across the northeastern part of the gulf of Mexico that threat carries on into Tuesday. Tom. All right, rob, thank you for that.

