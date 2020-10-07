Transcript for New developments in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Now to another case tonight, new developments involving Ghislaine Maxwell. She's requesting to be released on bail as we now learn she's being monitored closely. Her sheets reportedly taken away and she's been given paper clothing to wear do prevent any possibility of her harming herself. Here's Eva pilgrim tonight. Reporter: The defense team for Ghislaine Maxwell tonight arguing the former girlfriend of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein should be released from jail. Prosecutors call Maxwell an extreme flight risk, but her attorneys argue she never left the country after Epstein's arrest. Instead, staying out of the public eye given the crush of media attention, as alleged victims of Epstein also called for her arrest. We need to get to the bottom of everybody who's involved with that, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell. Reporter: Maxwell now housed at a prison across the river from the facility where Epstein took his own life. After what happened with Jeffrey Epstein, they're going to be keeping an eye on her. Reporter: Maxwell is under constant monitoring, wearing only paper clothes and no sheets on the bed. Her lawyers proposing she be released on $5 million bond with gps monitoring, writing, Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein. The British socialite vigorously denies charges she helped Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse three teenage girls in the mid '09s and will fight any allegations against her. But some of Epstein's alleged victims want her behind bars. The victims are very adamant that she not get bail. This arrest is a major step to validating that the victims and survivors of these crimes have a voice. Reporter: Maxwell's attorney say due to covid, if she stays here behind bars her health would be at serious risk and it would keep her from participating in her defense. The hearing on her bond is expected Tuesday. David? That's coming Tuesday. Eva, thank you.

