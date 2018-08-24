Transcript for New developments in the indictment of a California congressman

Next ts even congressman and wife charged, accused of spending campaign Y, money fro voters. Tonight, the congssman now aps to be turning on wife, suggesting it's her. He linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, embattled repuangressman duncpearing to ple his wife as the marine vet attemptsdefend himlf against allegations both quarof a millionlars in campaign mony for personalenses. Wn I went to Iraq I 20the first me, I gave her power of a and shndled my finances hout my entire military care and need after I got to congress. She was also the campaign manager. Whatever she that will be looked at, too, I'm S but I didn't do it. Reporter: But according this 47-page indictment, the LE spent dononey on lavish family vacation like Italy, Costco, iotheir child, gas,groceries, etrtation for the family pet, a rabbit. Osecutors say ne point the lawmaff warned him about his wife's improper use of campaign funds. But hunter lashed oucusing stf of disloyalty. Amid chants of "Lock him up," E hunters king into federal court thayely, tle. Du think your husband threw you under th Reporter:ide, both entering pleas of guilty. Here was a letter from the tone -- atto,ag all it was merit double. Yes. But the votes have serious questionyou.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.