Transcript for Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on suicide watch

We turn here to a dramatic turn for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, found unresponsive on the floor of his cell at a jail here in New York City. Marks found on his neck. He was taken to a hospital. Tonight, he is back behind bars, and this question -- did he try to take his own life? Or did someone try to kill him? ABC's whit Johnson tonight. Reporter: Tonight, sources tell ABC news Jeffrey Epstein is on suicide watch in a New York City jail after the disgraced financier was found unresponsive in his cell with marks on his neck. When Epstein came to, he told authorities he couldn't remember what had happened. Investigators initially thought he'd tried to take his own life or make it seem that way. Now, they're looking into whether he was assaulted by another inmate or whether he had even paid someone to beat him up. They've interviewed another inmate, Nick Tartaglione, a former cop accused of murder. I spoke with his lawyer. Nick knows what happened. We're not going to talk about it. My purpose is to say definitively, Nick had nothing to do at all with hurting anybody in that facility, in particular Mr. Epstein. Reporter: Epstein is accused of exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls, some as young as 14. Just last week a judge rejecting his request for bail. The mega-millionaire had offered to put up his mansion and private jet as collateral for bond. But prosecutors argued he shouldn't be allowed to live inside a "Guilded cage." The metropolitan correctional center is a far cry from that. Eight by eight cells, locked down virtually 24 hours a day. Sometimes there's two people in a cell. The food is difficult to consume to say the least. Whit Johnson with us live tonight outside the jail in lower Manhattan. And whit, Epstein's lawyers are making another push tonight for him to be granted bail? Reporter: David, that's right. Epstein's attorneys are still moving forward with that appeal to get him out of jail on bond. They insist he is no danger, he is not a flight risk, but it could be months before he gets an answer. David? Whit Johnson with us tonight. Thank you, whit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.