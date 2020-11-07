Transcript for Disney World reopens nearly 4 months after closing

Next to Florida, where Walt Disney world, owned by our parent company, re-opened today nearly four months after the park was closed due to covid concerns. Guests required to wear masks. Temperature checks in place as well. With infections surging in California, those aren't the only steps being taken to keep visitors safe. Will reeve got an inside look. Reporter: Today, Walt Disney world reopening in Orlando while the state of Florida surges with virus cases. Disney is calling it a cautious and phased approach. The crowds smaller, as attendance was capped. Lines to get in socially distanced, masks required. There's not a lot of guests here today because they are controlling attendance. You have to have a park reservation. Reporter: Some questioning the park opening while the state is seeing an increase in cases. In this county, 476 cases in the last day. 12% testing positive. It's an unavoidable reality that covid cases are surging in Florida, in this part of Florida especially. Is it safe to be opening Disney world right now? Well, this is our new world. This is the world that we now live in. So, we feel like now in this new normal that we're in is the right time to open. Reporter: Disney implementing safety measures, including temperature checks at entrances, more sanitizing stations placed around the grounds -- Grab some hand sanitizer. Reporter: And fewer people allowed on rides. Here at kilimanjaro safari's guests will enter through these partitions, and then when they are on the ride vehicle, there will be barriers between each row. Characters greeted guests from a distance and discouraged gatherings with pop-up parades. We have felt incredibly safe. Welcome home! Reporter: Disney executives have been preparing for this day since the shutdown. Parks chairman Josh d'amaro saying they did not consider postponing the reopening. A nervous parent calls you and says, I'm a little afraid to bring my family to Walt Disney world. How do you respond? Well, everyone's got to make their own decisions. Everybody's going to feel comfortable at different times. Will reeve joins us now from Disney world. Will, we have seen it all across the country. At times there are people who don't want to follow the rules. How will Disney handle guests not complying with the new measures? Reporter: Walt Disney world says it's providing guests with education about masks and social distancing rules before they arrive, and they'll have employees stationed around the parks to remind them of those rules. And they say a successful re-opening is a shared responsibility. Tom? Will, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.