A divorced couple must split lottery winnings

A Michigan appeals court ruled that Richard Zelasko must share his $39 million winnings with his ex-wife as they purchased the ticket before the divorce was official.
0:18 | 06/21/19

Transcript for A divorced couple must split lottery winnings

