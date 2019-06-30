Transcript for A dock collapse at a restaurant in South Carolina injured 3

To our "Index" now. And the disaster on a south Carolina dock. At least 20 people sent tumbling into the water. Needing rescue. Three people taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The camper flipping over on a busy North Carolina highway. That husband and wife on a road trip from Massachusetts. Fearing for their lives, when the camper they were towing suddenly overturned. The driver says uneven pavement sent them flying. Minor injuries reported. Transportation officials say the road does meet safety guidelines. And the dramatic images coming in from overseas. That fighter pilot in northern India heading right into a flock of birds. Forced to jettison fuel tanks and test bombs. That huge explosion caught on camera. One of the tanks landing in a neighborhood near the airbase. No injuries reported.

