Doctor discusses the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic

Back now with new developments concerning the coronavirus. I want to bring in Dr. Todd ellerin. An infectious disease expert in the Boston area who's been treating some patients. South Korea is reporting some cases of reinfection after a patient recovered. There's also talk from other experts of a so-called second round of virus come this fall. Okay, Tom so, first of all, these are very sensitive tests, so patients will remain positive after they are infected for 8 to 21 days after. That doesn't mean they're contagious for that long. We're still learning more about this, but it's more likely they're contagious earlier in the course. As far as the second wave, this is important. The virus wants to infect more than 50% of the population. With we think so far less than 10% has been infected. So we can't just rip the band aid off and let everyone out. We have to have a measured response as we think about opening up the country. Dr. Todd ellerin, we thank you for your time and knowledge during these times.

