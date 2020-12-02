DOJ steps in on Roger Stone sentencing decision

More
Four prosecutors stepped down from the case after the department overruled their recommendation to send him to prison for seven to nine years.
2:15 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DOJ steps in on Roger Stone sentencing decision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"Four prosecutors stepped down from the case after the department overruled their recommendation to send him to prison for seven to nine years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68921820","title":"DOJ steps in on Roger Stone sentencing decision ","url":"/WNT/video/doj-steps-roger-stone-sentencing-decision-68921820"}