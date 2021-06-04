2 doormen on duty during attack of Asian woman fired

Surveillance video showed the New York City doormen watching the 65-year-old victim being kicked to the ground last week and doing nothing to help. They later call police. Both have since been fired.
Transcript for 2 doormen on duty during attack of Asian woman fired
And here in New York City to doormen on duty during a vicious attack against an Asian woman. Have now been fired tonight surveillance showing the dorm and watching the 65 year old victim being kicked to the ground last week and doing nothing to help. One of them closing the lobby door it later came out to assist her and flagged down police the suspect has since been arrested that victim is still recovering.

