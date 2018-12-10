More than 3 dozen cases of rare disease confirmed in New York

Acute flaccid myelitis, which has polio-like symptoms, can affect the spinal cord and can cause partial paralysis.
0:24 | 10/12/18

Transcript for More than 3 dozen cases of rare disease confirmed in New York
More than three dozen cases of a serious respiratory virus involving children confirmed here in New York State. Health officials say 39 children across the state have been diagnosed with. And true virus EVD sixty extreme cases can cause acute flustered my lightness or a FM. Which affects the spinal cord and can cause partial paralysis. The CDC has confirmed at least 38 cases in sixteen states more on our web site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

