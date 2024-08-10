Dozens killed after IDF airstrike on school

The Israeli Defense Forces say they were targeting Hamas terrorists in an area also used as a shelter by residents of Gaza City. The Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense says at least ninety have been killed.

August 10, 2024

