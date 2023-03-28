Dozens killed in massive fire at Mexico migrant facility

At least 39 people died after a fire erupted at the detention center in Ciudad Juarez around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, according to officials.

March 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live