Dozens of volunteers participating in urgent search for missing hiker in Maui

More
Amanda Eller was last seen at a trail in a forest reserve five days ago; her vehicle was found in a parking lot with her wallet and phone inside.
0:15 | 05/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dozens of volunteers participating in urgent search for missing hiker in Maui
To be index of other news tonight in a desperate search for a missing hiker in Molly dozens of volunteers searching for Amanda Keller tonight last seen on the trail five days ago. Her wallet and phone were found in her SUV her family from Maryland tonight is now offering at 101000. Dollar reward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Amanda Eller was last seen at a trail in a forest reserve five days ago; her vehicle was found in a parking lot with her wallet and phone inside.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63016606","title":"Dozens of volunteers participating in urgent search for missing hiker in Maui","url":"/WNT/video/dozens-volunteers-participating-urgent-search-missing-hiker-maui-63016606"}