Transcript for Dozens of volunteers participating in urgent search for missing hiker in Maui

To be index of other news tonight in a desperate search for a missing hiker in Molly dozens of volunteers searching for Amanda Keller tonight last seen on the trail five days ago. Her wallet and phone were found in her SUV her family from Maryland tonight is now offering at 101000. Dollar reward.

