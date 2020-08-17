Transcript for Dr. Deborah Birx pleads with nation to take COVID-19 restrictions seriously

We begin with the S.O.S. To all Americans from Dr. Deborah birx. Why she says it's a critical moment in the coronavirus fight. The U.S. Closing in on 170,000 lives lost. Dr. Deborah birx saying it's the moment to get it under control. Saying the evidence shows that wearing masks and social distancing will slow the community spread. At the same time, as another wave of kids returns to the classroom tomorrow, the CDC reporting the rate of child covid cases is steadily increasing. And take a look at these imannals. A packed college party at Villanova. And at unc chapel hill, clusters emerging. And the big question, could the return to America's schools compromise the progress we're finally making? Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, as the U.S. Nears 170,000 American lives lost to covid-19, Dr. Deborah birx, on a tour of the country's hot spots, pleading with the nation. This is the moment to get it under control. Wear a mask, close bars, decrease indoor dining, increase outdoor dining. Reporter: But videos shared online show college parties flying in the face of coronavirus guidelines. Over east Carolina university's opening weekend, police say they broke up 20 parties, including one attended by 400 people. It's like, they say shut it down and we'll shut it down, go back home. Someone else is gonna have another party down the street. It'll keep on going. Reporter: The university of North Carolina now announcing a fourth cluster of at least five cases in just three days. Enough for junior Hallie Phillips to move back home. The level of anxiety I felt through that was nothing I've felt before. Reporter: An internal FEMA document says 151 cases are linked to outbreaks at four Louisiana colleges. The university of notre dame recording 44 cases in its first week back. And an entire Oklahoma state university sorority house in quarantine after 23 members tested positive. In Arizona -- It feels like they are waiting for people to get hurt. People who seem to think covid is just a cult. Reporter: Jake Frantz resigning from his teaching job, condemning his district's rush to return to the classroom as the state logs the highest rate of pediatric cases and hospitalizations in the country. At a district outside Phoenix, some parents applauding a mass sick-out of more than 100 teachers, cancelling the first day of school. Teachers are in a position to give their voice. And they just weren't being heard. Reporter: The teachers at this Nebraska school district showed up for work, but schools are now closed anyway after three teachers tested positive and 24 more are in quarantine. We knew this would happen at some point. We just didn't think it would happen one day into the school year. Reporter: The CDC reporting covid cases among children have been steadily rising. At this Oklahoma school district, two students went to class after getting infected. Families now divided over how to move forward. To just shut it all down to virtual is ridiculous. You need that personal interaction with teachers and students. This is not worth losing a child over. I have nine grandkids. I do not want to see them die. It's the debate happening in homes across the country. Trevor, joining us from New York City. As we've reported, minorities have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. And a new analysis says the virus is killing younger people of color at a devastating rate? Reporter: The Wall Street journg journal reports only 3% of people under the age of 55 that were white died. But for African-Americans, 11%, Latino Americans, 18%. Tom? Trevor, thank you.

