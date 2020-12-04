Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton shares the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Back now with more new developments on the coronavirus our chief medical editor Dr. Jen Ashton joins us now. We heard Dr. Anthony Fauci talk about a possible rolling re-entry when it comes to reopening the country, and there's a reason why health professionals are advocating for this procedure. Reporter: Well, what this might look like, Tom, is gradually reopening the country based either on location or by activity, little by little. This, of course, is predicated on widespread availability of testing and quarantine in a strategic manner with contract tracing. That all depends on how accessible the test is and how accurate the test results are. Dr. Jen Ashton for us

