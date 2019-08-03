Transcript for 'Dragon' makes successful round-trip visit to International Space Station

Next a milestone in space travel tonight after SpaceX is dragon capsule successfully returns to earth. The private spacecraft splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean after a round trip visit to the International Space Station. And the dragon could do it again as soon as this summer but next time with the human on board here's ABC's David Carl. A breakthrough in human spaceflight for America starting for helping her shoot. Deployed with the successful end of the space exhibition and Atlantic splashdown. A test to prove that this dragon capsule. With a mannequin name Ripley filled with sensors is safety Kerry Americans to space from American soil for the first time in. The private space company passing three major test lifting off with the capsule. Docking and undocking with the International Space Station. And surviving the fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere I talked to the astronauts on the space station before the Council Bluffs. This is the Donovan new air and space flight that had these moments of Oaxaca. Looks a bit like but the business class there spacecraft. SpaceX has another test and hopes to carry humans by this summer Boeing also wants NASA as a paying customer and hopes to test its capsule next month. Tom David thank you.

