Dramatic video from Hawaii volcano eruption

The U.S. Geological Survey released a video showing lava fountains spewing from two vents in the Kilauea Crater. The park remains open, but rangers are warning visitors to stay on marked trails.
0:17 | 12/24/20

Video Transcript
