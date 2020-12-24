Now Playing: Volcanic fog visible from space station

Now Playing: More than 100 come together to celebrate neighborhood UPS driver

Now Playing: NBA postpones game on second night of season

Now Playing: Governor commutes sentences for parents in ‘balloon boy’ hoax

Now Playing: Daring rescue after massive explosion in Baltimore

Now Playing: Paramedics pushed to the brink in relentless COVID-19 surge

Now Playing: Relief for millions in jeopardy as US faces government shutdown

Now Playing: The Breakdown – President Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill

Now Playing: Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill without changes

Now Playing: President Trump grants host of new pardons

Now Playing: Hunger affecting military families

Now Playing: Visiting socially distanced Santas

Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ star Tayshia Adams opens up about her engagement

Now Playing: COVID Q&A: Can you outrun a sneeze?

Now Playing: Pop-up igloos become a cool pandemic pivot for restaurant

Now Playing: Utah food bank struggles to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 crisis

Now Playing: How COVID-19 has affected women in the workplace