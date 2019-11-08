Transcript for Dream home in New Jersey turned into a nightmare

Back now with a terrifying incident that spooked a family from their home. They started to get letters from someone called the watcher. Who wouldn't stop harassing them. What they were forced to do. Here is Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, a New Jersey family moving on from a still unsolved mystery that for years kept them from moving in to their dream home. Just days after Derek and Maria Broadus bought this Westfield house in 2014, sinister letters began arriving in the mail. The anonymous writer referring to themselves only as "The watcher", furious about planned renovations to the 100-year-old colonial, threatening the family and their three children. One reading, I watch and wait for the day the young blood will be mine again. The messages putting the town on edge. I was in shock. I've lived here my whole life. The people are alarmed to see something like this. Reporter: After buying the six-bedroom house for $1.3 million, records show the family sold it for $900,000, taking a $400,000 loss. Our gio Benitez spoke with their attorney two years ago. They want a sense of peace in their life. They can never see themselves living in this particular house. Reporter: The town's police department investigated the letters, but tonight "The watcher's" identity is still unknown. No comment tonight from the home's new owners, or the Broaddus family. But they did warn prospective buyers about the letters and "The watcher." Tom. Thank you.

