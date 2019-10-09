Transcript for Driver had heart attack before school bus crash: Authorities

Next tonight, the nightmare on the way to school today. A deadly school pus accident on a Mississippi highway. The bus landing on its side off highway 72. All eight children onboard were injured and the bus driver did not survive. They believe the driver might have suffered a heart attack. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Parents who had just put their kids on this school bus were frantic, hearing that it crashed. Got an overturned bus with children on it. Reporter: The children were on their way this morning to classes in Benton county, Mississippi, when authorities say the driver had a heart attack and students say he clutched his chest and slumped over, causing the bus to overturn in a ditch. The driver died. All eight children on the bus had to be hospitalized. None of them were ejected, but of course were bounced around in the bus and sustained injuries from that. Reporter: The parents of an injured eighth grader say she has a broken ankle, leg and jaw, but will survive. Just a little devastated, but at least the good lord was with everybody and had their hands on everybody and everything's going Reporter: The driver who died had worked for the school system for five years and the school district says he was a dependable employee. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.