Earth's carbon dioxide levels at their highest in human history: Scientists

Carbon dioxide is most responsible for global climate change because it traps solar radiation in the atmosphere.
05/13/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Earth's carbon dioxide levels at their highest in human history: Scientists
A disturbing new headline involving climate change tonight scientists in Hawaii say carbon dioxide levels in the Earth's atmosphere. Have hit their highest level in human history. CO2 reading surpassing 415 parts per billion scientists blame the spike mostly on human activity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

