Eiffel Tower shut down after man climbs up the side

A special team of firefighters were deployed to get him down and take him into custody; authorities did not say why the man made the ascent.
0:11 | 05/20/19

Transcript for Eiffel Tower shut down after man climbs up the side
To that scene unfolding of the Eiffel Tower today shut down because of a man climbing up the side. About 2500 tourists were evacuated some are forced to remain at the top authorities have taken him into custody tonight.

