Election fraud scandal brings new election in North Carolina

The North Carolina state Board of Elections voted unanimously on Thursday to hold a new election in the 9th Congressional District - a move that came hours after Mark Harris testified.
2:26 | 02/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Election fraud scandal brings new election in North Carolina

