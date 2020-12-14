Electoral College prepares to officially cement Joe Biden’s victory

More
After losing legal challenges, President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court and Attorney General Bill Barr.
2:06 | 12/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Electoral College prepares to officially cement Joe Biden’s victory

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:06","description":"After losing legal challenges, President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court and Attorney General Bill Barr.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74705979","title":"Electoral College prepares to officially cement Joe Biden’s victory","url":"/WNT/video/electoral-college-prepares-officially-cement-joe-bidens-victory-74705979"}