Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote

More
She and her campaign were in Detroit for Super Tuesday, but hoping for a victory in her home state of Massachusetts.
0:44 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"She and her campaign were in Detroit for Super Tuesday, but hoping for a victory in her home state of Massachusetts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69369386","title":"Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote","url":"/WNT/video/elizabeth-warren-continues-fight-progressive-vote-69369386"}