Transcript for Elizabeth Warren officially declares her 2020 candidacy for president

We turn to politics now and the 2020 race for president. Elizabeth Warren making it official today, kicking off her white house run in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The senator joined a growing field of democratic contenders. Getting more crowded by the here's ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Senator Elizabeth Warren making her big announcement in the bitter cold -- This is the fight lives. Reporter: -- To a raucous crowd of more than 3,000 supporters in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The two-term senator taking direct aim at the esident, saying he has made the system more rigged. Now, we all know the trump administration is the most corrupt in living memory. We need to take power in Washington away from the wealthy and well-connected. Reporter: Hours before the rally, the trump campaign releasing a terse statement, sayi"elizabeth Warren has been exposed as a fraud by the native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career." Warren has been dogged by criticism for her claims of native American heritage. Just last week her986 Texas bar registration card surfaced. She called herself "American Indian." She was forced to apologize. It was based on my understanding from my family's stories, but family stories are not the same as tribal citizenship. Reporter: Warren insists there's no evidence the claim advanced her career, but gave fuel to her well-known fight with the president. Pocahontas. Pocahontas. Pocahontas. Elizabeth Warren. Reporter: Warren pledging to protect the worker from big money interests in Washington, vowing to turn down contributions from political action committees. The rich and rful use fear to divide us. Reporter: And Democrat Amy is expected to announce her candidacy for president tomorrow. Amy klobuchar who grabbed court candidate Brett Kavanagh. Tom. Tara, thank you. Next to the new fallout from

