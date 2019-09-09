Elizabeth Warren rises in the polls ahead of next debate

More
The Massachusetts senator is up 6 points since July, according to a new ABC News and Washington Post poll.
3:17 | 09/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren rises in the polls ahead of next debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:17","description":"The Massachusetts senator is up 6 points since July, according to a new ABC News and Washington Post poll. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65473110","title":"Elizabeth Warren rises in the polls ahead of next debate","url":"/WNT/video/elizabeth-warren-rises-polls-ahead-debate-65473110"}