Elon Musk joined Trump's call with Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Sources

The president-elect handed the phone to Musk at one point during Zelenskyy's congratulatory call on Wednesday, sources told ABC News. The billionaire was a major presence during Trump's campaign.

November 8, 2024

