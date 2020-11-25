Elon Musk passes Bill Gates as world’s second-richest person

More
Tesla shares surged with the news of the presidential transition, and the company’s CEO earned a rich new title.
0:19 | 11/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elon Musk passes Bill Gates as world’s second-richest person

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Tesla shares surged with the news of the presidential transition, and the company’s CEO earned a rich new title.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74388950","title":"Elon Musk passes Bill Gates as world’s second-richest person","url":"/WNT/video/elon-musk-passes-bill-gates-worlds-richest-person-74388950"}