Elusive 'Chance the Snapper' alligator caught in Chicago park

More
City officials said the animal would be relocated somewhere safe; authorities are trying to find the person who released the alligator.
0:18 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elusive 'Chance the Snapper' alligator caught in Chicago park

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"City officials said the animal would be relocated somewhere safe; authorities are trying to find the person who released the alligator.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64378380","title":"Elusive 'Chance the Snapper' alligator caught in Chicago park","url":"/WNT/video/elusive-chance-snapper-alligator-caught-chicago-park-64378380"}