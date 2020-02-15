Emergency at junior high school sends students to hospital

More
A dozen students were sent to a hospital after a cellphone malfunctioned, sending out smoke and sparks.
0:17 | 02/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency at junior high school sends students to hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A dozen students were sent to a hospital after a cellphone malfunctioned, sending out smoke and sparks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68998568","title":"Emergency at junior high school sends students to hospital","url":"/WNT/video/emergency-junior-high-school-sends-students-hospital-68998568"}