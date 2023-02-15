Emotions high as Buffalo shooter sentenced

Anger from the families of victims of the mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket boiled over in a courtroom as the shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live