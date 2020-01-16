Empty villages covered in ash as volcanic eruption looms

More
All eyes are on the Taal volcano in the Philippines, which experts are warning could erupt again at anytime.
1:40 | 01/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Empty villages covered in ash as volcanic eruption looms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"All eyes are on the Taal volcano in the Philippines, which experts are warning could erupt again at anytime.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68312365","title":"Empty villages covered in ash as volcanic eruption looms","url":"/WNT/video/empty-villages-covered-ash-volcanic-eruption-looms-68312365"}