Transcript for Eric Garner's family on firing of NY officer: 'The fight is not over'

major headline here in New York City. Five years after the death of Eric Garner, after that chokehold, the NYPD officer blamed has now been fired. The NYPD commissioner announcing his decision today before the cameras. He said he knows the police force will be mad at him. His decision comes after a jj ruled officer Daniel Pantaleo used, quote, a prohibited chokehold when garner refused to comply with police instructions. The judge also Pantaleo had been, quote, untruthful and self-serving during the investigation. Eric Garner's family and the police union both responding tonight, two very different and ABC's Eva pilgrim leads us off. I can't breathe! Reporter five years after the chokehold death of Eric Garner on New York street, that officer fired. I can't breathe. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer. Reporter: The police commissioner making the final call, after an administrative judge recommended Daniel Pantaleo be terminated, despite his denials he used a banned checkhold. The judge found his actions reckless during garner's arrest for allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes. The move triggered a fatal asthma attack. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Reporter: Garner's final words, "I can't breathe," uttered 11 times, became a battle cry for the black lives matter movement. Today is a day of reckoning but can also be a day of reconciliation. I've been a cop a long time. And if I was still a cop, I'd probably be mad at me. I would. "You're not looking out for us." But I am. Reporter: But an outraged police union accusing the commissioner of bowing to "Anti police extremists." The leadership has abandoned ship and left our police officers on the street alone. Reporter: Today's decision caps a painful ending for the garner family, who never saw. I should be here with my father but Pantaleo took that away from me. So yes, he is fired but the fight is not over. We will continue to fight. Eva pilgrim with us live tonight. And Eva, the garner family there, vowing to fight on. They want action on the federal level now? Reporter: That's right, David. The family says they want Eric Garner law, making police chokeholds illegal. Meanwhile, officer Pantaleo has filed an appeal. He's hoping to get his job back. David? Eva pilgrim, thank you. And now, to the troubling

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.