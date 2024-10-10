Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert Kennedy, dies at 96

A matriarch of America's most celebrated political family, Kennedy witnessed her husband's 1968 assassination. She was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a stroke in her sleep.

October 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live