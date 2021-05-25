EU to impose sanctions against Belarus for ‘hijacking’ flight

Belarus has been accused of “hijacking” a civilian airliner by forcing the flight to land in the country by using a fake bomb threat so authorities could arrest a prominent activist.
2:37 | 05/25/21

