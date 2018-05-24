'No evidence' FBI or other agencies put spy in Trump campaign: Democrats

More
Trump ordered congressional leaders and others to have a classified briefing with the Department of Justice.
1:57 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'No evidence' FBI or other agencies put spy in Trump campaign: Democrats

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55423561,"title":"'No evidence' FBI or other agencies put spy in Trump campaign: Democrats","duration":"1:57","description":"Trump ordered congressional leaders and others to have a classified briefing with the Department of Justice.","url":"/WNT/video/evidence-fbi-agencies-put-spy-trump-campaign-democrats-55423561","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.