Transcript for Evidence points to Saudis in journalist's death: U.S. senator

new possible clues of a mysterious disappearance of a U.S. Resident and "Washington post" reporter. They have on stained what happened inside. Authorities saying he was brutally murdered. President trump under growing reaction. Here is ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran. Reporter: Tonight, chilling new reports about what happened after this moment, caught on security cameras in istanbul. When Saudi journalist Jamal khashoggi walked into the Saudi consulate and has not been seen since. Turkish investigators are certain khashoggi was killed inside the consulate. "The Washington post" now reporting Turkish officials claim that there is audio and video evidence of the assassination. The post quoting a source -- you can hear his voice and the voices of men speaking arabic. You can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered. Khashoggi, a columnist for "The Washington post," and frequent critic of the Saudi regime, entered the consulate 10 days ago, seeking official documents related to his upcoming wedding hours earlier, according to reports in Turkish media -- a private jet had arrived from Saudi Arabia, nine men on board. One of two planes linked to the investigation. Then after khashoggi had been inside for two hours, two black vehicles are seen leaving the back entrance, purportedly the "Hit squad." They're traced to the residence of a top Saudi official while khashoggi's fiancee waits for him outside the consulate. Later, two Saudi planes departing Turkey that evening. Today, senator Bob corker, chairman of the senate foreign relations committee, saying the evidence is strong. Everything I've seen does point to the Saudis. Reporter: President trump who has made his relations with Saudi Arabia key to his foreign policy arrived in Ohio today. Nobody knows quite yet, nobody has been able to put it all together. Reporter: The president adding he will call the king of Saudi Arabia pretty soon. We want to bring this to you. Andrew Brunson a court convicting him to aiding terror groups and Senn sensing him to time served. A medical evaluation will happen in Germany and a plane will fly him back to the U.S. You're getting reaction tonight from the white house? That's right. The white house is elated. President prump brought a lot of pressure to bring him. And it was important to evangelical Christians here too. He is coming here after a stop in Germany. There will be an oval office welcome for you. Terry, thank you. We turn tonight to the ABC news exclusive. A rare interview with first lady

