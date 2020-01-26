Explosive recording appears to show Donald Trump say about ambassador: ‘Take her out’

More
Lev Parnas and a small group had a private dinner with Trump at his hotel in April 2018.
3:18 | 01/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explosive recording appears to show Donald Trump say about ambassador: ‘Take her out’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:18","description":"Lev Parnas and a small group had a private dinner with Trump at his hotel in April 2018.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68535699","title":"Explosive recording appears to show Donald Trump say about ambassador: ‘Take her out’","url":"/WNT/video/explosive-recording-appears-show-donald-trump-ambassador-68535699"}