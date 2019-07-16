Extraordinary look back as 50th anniversary of the US moon landing approaches

More
National Geographic teamed up with "World News Tonight" to share some rare images of that momentous event.
7:20 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extraordinary look back as 50th anniversary of the US moon landing approaches

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:20","description":"National Geographic teamed up with \"World News Tonight\" to share some rare images of that momentous event.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64351508","title":"Extraordinary look back as 50th anniversary of the US moon landing approaches","url":"/WNT/video/extraordinary-back-50th-anniversary-us-moon-landing-approaches-64351508"}