Transcript for Extreme heat causing concern around the nation

Back now with the heat emergency. Soaring temperatures and humid conditions sending the heat index to over 100 degrees for much of the country. Let's get right to ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Reporter: Good evening, Tom. This is the first truly widespread heat wave of the summer with the heat in the midwest spreading to the east. Two dozen states in heat alerts. 90 million Americans from Nebraska to new England. Heat indices will feel up over 100 degrees with the humidity rising in the northeast, tomorrow, 103 in D.C., near that in New York City and Albany, similar. A front that will break the heat causing severe storms across the upper midwest. A severe watch up that includes Minneapolis until 11:00. Damaging storms but brings some relief that went get to the northeast until at least Tuesday. Tom? Thank you for that.

