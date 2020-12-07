Transcript for Extreme weather conditions pound much of the country

Now to the extreme weather across the country. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma City knocking out power. In southern Minnesota, dark clouds and strong winds blowing over an rv. Record heat baking the southwest before stretching all the way to the east coast. Rob Marciano is tracking it all for us. Rob, a sweltering week ahead for millions. Reporter: It's going to be building east ward through the next few days. The storms tonight have been secluded towards Alabama, with numerous trees down. You see the storms heading towards the Georgia and Florida border. Tomorrow, the severe threat from Colorado all the way through Minnesota. Minneapolis may get some late in the day. And the heat across the southwest peaking. Heat warnings in California, Arizona, Texas, through new Orleans. With the humidity, it will feel like 115 through Houston. And the dangerous heat expands east through the week. Tom? Rob, thank you. Still ahead, the suspect

