Extremely color blind 7th-grader sees vivid colors for 1st time

Jonathan Jones was handed a pair of special hi-tech glasses from his principal that helped him see color, and his family raised $24,000 in donations to help others get a pair as well.
1:48 | 11/25/19

Extremely color blind 7th-grader sees vivid colors for 1st time

