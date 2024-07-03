Eye of Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 season, is passing over Jamaica, with the eyewall scraping the south coast as a powerful Category 4 storm.

July 3, 2024

