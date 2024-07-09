FAA investigating close call between 2 planes in New York

The FAA is investigating after two passenger planes came close to each other over Syracuse, New York. A police dashcam captured the moment.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live