FAA received about 2500 reports of unruly passengers, refusal to wear masks

More
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that it's a federal mandate to still wear masks in airports and in modes of public transportation after reports of unruly passengers.
1:41 | 05/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FAA received about 2500 reports of unruly passengers, refusal to wear masks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that it's a federal mandate to still wear masks in airports and in modes of public transportation after reports of unruly passengers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77903556","title":"FAA received about 2500 reports of unruly passengers, refusal to wear masks","url":"/WNT/video/faa-received-2500-reports-unruly-passengers-refusal-wear-77903556"}