Facebook's parent company Meta on pace to post record losses in a single day

The company's stock plunged more than 25% on Thursday, which is a loss of more than $220 billion, after its fourth quarter earnings fell short of expectations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live